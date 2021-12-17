Black-and-White Version of “Nightmare Alley” Screening in Los Angeles January 2022 from Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight Pictures just announced that a black-and-white version of Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley will play in select theaters, dubbed Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light.
What’s Happening:
- Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley opened today in theaters, but fans may want to see it a second time this January, in glorious black-and-white.
- Searchlight Pictures just announced a limited run of the film coming next month, which will be billed as Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light.
- At this time, the black-and-white run is only being planned for exhibition in Los Angeles, according to Variety.
- The film centers around moral ambiguity and the artistic vision behind the black-and-white release will further represent that theme.
- Nightmare Alley was filmed in color, but Guillermo del Toro was lit as if it was an old black-and-white film.
- Based on the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham, this is the second film adaptation of Nightmare Alley, the original released in 1947 starring Tyrone Power.
- The 2021 remake features a star-studded cast that includes Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett, Willem Dafoe, and Toni Collette.
About Nightmare Alley:
In Nightmare Alley, an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.
Nightmare Alley Cast:
- Bradley Cooper as Stanton “Stan” Carlisle
- Cate Blanchett as Dr. Lilith Ritter
- Willem Dafoe as Clem Hoately
- Toni Collette as Zeena Krumbein
- Richard Jenkins as Ezra Grindle
- Ron Perlman as Bruno
- Rooney Mara as Molly Cahill
- David Strathairn as Pete Krumbein
- Holt McCallany as Anderson
- Jim Beaver as Sheriff Jedediah Judd
- Mark Povinelli as The Major
- Mary Steenburgen as Miss Harrington