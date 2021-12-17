Black-and-White Version of “Nightmare Alley” Screening in Los Angeles January 2022 from Searchlight Pictures

Searchlight Pictures just announced that a black-and-white version of Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley will play in select theaters, dubbed Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light.

In Nightmare Alley, an ambitious carny (Bradley Cooper) with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett) who is even more dangerous than he is.