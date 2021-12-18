Marvel President Kevin Feige Says Disney and Sony “Actively Beginning to Develop” Spider-Man’s Future

The latest installation in the Spider-Man franchise, Spider-Man: No Way Home, is now out in theaters. Now, according to Deadline, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has said that Disney and Sony are “actively beginning to develop” where Spidey’s story will go next.
What’s Happening:
- Spider-Man: No Way Home debuted in theaters this past Thursday evening, and with this movie completing the first Spider-Man trilogy with Tom Holland, fans are wondering what’s to come.
- Marvel Studios President Kevin Fiege sat down for an interview with The New York Times and had this to say: “Amy Pascal (Spider-Man franchise producer) and I and Disney and Sony are talking about — yes, we’re actively beginning to develop where the story heads next, which I only say outright because I don’t want fans to go through any separation trauma like what happened after Far From Home. That will not be occurring this time.”
- Feige was alluding to a period between August and September of 2019, following the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home, which saw financial negotiations surrounding the future of the franchise break down between Disney and Sony.
- Had they not gotten back on track, Feige would have ended his involvement with the Spider-Man films, with Spider-Man himself also exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- Pascal added: “At the end of the movie we just made, you see Spider-Man make a momentous decision, one that you’ve never seen him make before. It’s a sacrifice. And that gives us a lot to work with for the next film.”