“Hawkeye: Vol.1” Original Soundtrack Now Available to Stream

Hawkeye: Vol. 1, featuring the score from episodes 1-3 of the hit Disney+ show, is now available to stream.

What’s Happening:

is now available, featuring music from composers Christophe Beck and Michael Paraskevas, including the fantastic “Hawkeye Theme.” This release includes the score from the first three episodes of the series. A second release will include the music from the last three episodes.

Also available to stream is the song “Save The City,” which features in the first episode of Hawkeye, where Clint goes to see Rogers: The Musical. You can stream that song through Spotify below:

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez. Helmed by Rhys Thomas and directing duo Bert and Bertie.

Hawkeye is now streaming on Disney+.