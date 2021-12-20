Disney Cruise Line Half-Off Deposit Offer Now Available

The Disney Cruise Line Half-Off Deposit Offer is now available when you book select cruises sailing between June 18, 2022 and May 31, 2023.
- Guests are only required to pay 50% of the cruise deposit amount to secure the booking when they book by March 11, 2022. The remaining deposit balance is due at the time of final payment.
- This is offer is valid for new bookings only on sailings booked by March 11, 2022. Gratuities, Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses, and Port Adventures, are not included.
- The offer is not valid on Disney Wish cruises sailing June 9, 2022-September 30, 2022.
- This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Offer subject to Disney Cruise Line Terms and Conditions.
Offer Details:
- Embark on a tropical cruise to the Caribbean or The Bahamas—or choose from one of our other fun-filled itineraries to Alaska, Europe, Mexico and beyond.
- With exciting voyages sailing from Florida, Louisiana, Texas, California and New York, there’s no better time to cast off with Disney Cruise Line on that family vacation.