Disney Cruise Line Half-Off Deposit Offer Now Available

The Disney Cruise Line Half-Off Deposit Offer is now available when you book select cruises sailing between June 18, 2022 and May 31, 2023.

Guests are only required to pay 50% of the cruise deposit amount to secure the booking when they book by March 11, 2022. The remaining deposit balance is due at the time of final payment.

This is offer is valid for new bookings only on sailings booked by March 11, 2022. Gratuities, Taxes, Fees and Port Expenses, and Port Adventures, are not included.

The offer is not valid on Disney Wish cruises sailing June 9, 2022-September 30, 2022.

This offer cannot be combined with any other offers or discounts. Offer subject to Disney Cruise Line Terms and Conditions.

Offer Details:

Embark on a tropical cruise to the Caribbean or The Bahamas—or choose from one of our other fun-filled itineraries to Alaska, Europe, Mexico and beyond.

With exciting voyages sailing from Florida, Louisiana, Texas, California and New York, there’s no better time to cast off with Disney Cruise Line on that family vacation.