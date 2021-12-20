Frank Castle to Enter His Definitive Chapter in “Punisher” Comic Series This March

Frank Castle must face his destiny. Beginning this March, Frank’s dark path will be revealed in “Punisher,” a series years in the making that will mark the definitive culmination of Frank Castle’s journey in the Marvel Universe to date, building on his past to reveal his inescapable future.

“Punisher,” written by Avengers architect Jason Aaron, will be a 13-issue prestige limited series.

Running monthly, each issue will be oversized to explore the past, present, and future of Frank Castle’s character and reveal where his motivations truly lie.

The series will be drawn by Jesús Saiz and Paul Azaceta, with each separately taking on Castle’s present day and Castle’s past through flashbacks, respectively.

As the Punisher, Frank Castle has become the most accomplished killer the world has ever seen. After a shocking secret pushes him to become the warlord of the Hand, he now serves the Beast, a role he’s been fated to fulfill. Tragedy, war, and rage come together as he takes up his sword and his new armor with the most notorious clan of assassins in the Marvel Universe. Will it mean an end for the Punisher? Or a whole new bloody beginning?

What they’re saying: