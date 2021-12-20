Lake Nona Wave Hotel Opens as the Region’s Newest and Smartest Lifestyle Hotel

Today, the opening of Lake Nona Wave Hotel paves a new path for Orlando’s hospitality landscape as the region's newest and smartest lifestyle hotel.

Designed as the Living Room of Lake Nona, a destination of the future dubbed a “smart city with soul,” the hotel opens with an extensive roster of technology partners, transformative dining, and world-class art only minutes from Orlando International Airport – a combination of offerings that’s unheard of in the region.

With a striking façade of curved glass inspired by a wavelength of energy, the hotel features 216 guest rooms, 16 one-bedroom suites and two penthouse suites.

Each visitor will have an experience elevated by technology yet grounded in wellbeing; delight in art works from one of the greatest sculptors of the modern era to locally renowned creatives; find inner peace at the nearby, first-ever Dr. Deepak Chopra’s Mind-Body Zone and Spa; soak up the sun on the colorful pool deck or savor artful plates and Instagram-worthy cocktails at three destination dining concepts; and more.

Technology

Among the World’s most innovative new hotels, Lake Nona Wave Hotel is hardwired to ensure technology is thoughtful and seamless.

The hotel is home to many first-of-its-kind amenities including: The largest implementation of View Smart Windows that tint using predictive intelligence in response to the sun and outdoor conditions Access to one of the world’s largest autonomous shuttle fleets The largest single use facility of TOTO smart toilets Voice-automated in-room controls A bespoke mobile app Complimentary WiFi 6 And more.

Further defining itself as the smartest hotel opening of 2022, Lake Nona Wave Hotel conceptualized Well+ech by Wave – a collection of five guest rooms equipped with a rotating roster of inventions from 10 of the year’s most pioneering brands leading the future of health and sleep innovations.

Examples include: The Restorative Bed by Bryte, the first science-based, purpose-built sleep experience UV sanitization and LED circadian lighting solutions by Healthe, adopting NASA technology Accessories like Smart Nora, a snoring aid that lifts your head when it detects snoring, curated by SleepScore Labs, the world’s most comprehensive suite of data-backed sleep solutions Bath amenities by the world’s first Climate-Smart skincare brand, PourMoi And more.

Rosie, the hotel’s robot butler, complements food and drink delivery for events. Aptly named in honor of the Jetsons’ loyal housekeeper, Rosie uses 3D cameras and LIDAR technology to navigate.

Dining & Entertainment

The hotel consists of three show-stopping restaurants and bars, each offering a distinct dining and entertainment experience while perfectly harmonized to create one of Florida’s most culinary-centric hotels.

BACÁN is the hotel’s signature venue featuring gallery-worthy artwork complimented by Central and South American ingredients and techniques.

Offering a vibrant setting for guests and locals to mingle, Living Room Bar is a morning-to-night venue where guests will kick the day off with health-minded breakfast options and end with master mixology and small plates.

Opening soon, HAVEN’s dining offerings will flow seamlessly from an indoor lounge to bustling outdoor pool-scape.

At the helm is Chef Guillaume Robin, whose culinary prowess comes from spending nearly two decades in Michelin-starred kitchens and 4- and 5-star hotels; two-time World Pastry Champion Laurent Branlard; and Beverage Manager Alexa Delgado – a top finalist for Casa Dragones Tequila’s International Cocktail Competition.

Art & Design

Rivaling the country’s leading art meccas, Lake Nona is a thriving destination attracting creatives from around the world with its internationally acclaimed and local art.

Now, adding to the richness of its art program, the destination unveils the art-centric Wave Hotel alongside its most esteemed public art project to date – the 50,000-square-foot Lake Nona Sculpture Garden.

The striking hotel lures guests in with its undulating façade of curved glass inspired by the energy of a wave.

While the exterior boasts a sleek appeal, its interiors are awakened by a multicolored collection of 500 artworks, patterns, jaw-dropping custom furniture, bespoke wall coverings and more.

The Living Room lobby sets the hotel’s creative tone with a 360-degree visual experience that immerses guests with a myriad of colors and upstairs, guestrooms feature a kaleidoscopic palette, custom modern furnishings, colorful porcelain tile made in Italy, and patterned wallpaper and drapery that dance up the walls.

Guests journey of discovery extends to the hotel exterior where the Lake Nona Sculpture Garden debuts as an enchanting tropical enclave brimming with a collection of eight world-renowned sculptures from The Lewis Collection, one of the world’s largest private art collections, such as the legendary bronze Charging Bull by Arturo di Modica.

Designed by Lake Nona’s Director of Landscape Architecture Jeff Thompson, the whimsical and walkable garden blooms with a canopy of nearly 300 hand-selected palm trees, each illuminated with color changing light and lasers while playful furniture can be discovered at every turn.

Wellbeing

Guests can stay well along miles of surrounding nature trails, the hotel’s state-of-the-art Technogym-powered fitness studio and enjoy complimentary access to the new 130,000-square-foot Lake Nona Performance Club, one of the most comprehensive wellness centers in the nation.

Within the center, experience unrivaled mindfulness at Dr. Deepak Chopra’s recently debuted, first-ever Chopra Mind Body Zone and Spa – offering aerial yoga to ayurvedic massage.

From rock climbing and virtual golf tuition to group cycling and barre classes, guests will experience one of the most extensive fitness offerings of any hotel today.

Meetings & Events

As one of the most visited and accessible meetings and conventions destinations in the nation, a renaissance is upon Orlando’s events industry as the new Lake Nona Wave Hotel debuts with 17,000 square feet of technologically advanced event space.

Giving groups the opportunity to go beyond the boardroom, the hotel has partnered with industry-leading human performance partners such as Limitless Minds, founded by Super Bowl Champion and entrepreneur Russell Wilson, offering 90-minute “Mindset Workshops'' that perfectly blend classroom-like discussion with physical activities throughout Lake Nona.

Diversity

Lake Nona Wave Hotel will be the first hotel in the nation’s leading family-friendly destination of Orlando to place a steadfast focus on educating children about diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA).

Built on the foundation of innovation that extends beyond technology, the hotel’s diversity programming was carefully curated by prominent advocates in this space to include a library of 100+ children’s DEIA-focused books and bedtime story read aloud’s via in-room tablet as well as a playlist of Orlando’s leading LGBTQ+ DJs, over 200 beverage brands supporting female, black and LGBT-owned businesses, and more.

To make a reservation, with rates starting at $239, visit www.lakenonawavehotel.com

