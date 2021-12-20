New Character Poster and Featurette Celebrate the Return of Yelena Belova to Marvel’s “Hawkeye”

Can you believe the final episode of Hawkeye on Disney+ is almost upon us? In honor of the release of episode 6 of the Marvel show, Disney+ has released a final character poster and new featurette celebrating the return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.
What’s Happening:
- In the new featurette “Yelena’s Back,” Florence Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld join directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie to celebrate the return of Pugh’s fiery assassin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
- The exciting final episode of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye launches exclusively on Disney+ this Wednesday, December 22.
About Hawkeye:
- Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.
- The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.
- Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas (eps 1, 2 & 6) and directing duo Bert and Bertie (eps 3, 4 & 5).
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum, Rhys Thomas and Jonathan Igla.