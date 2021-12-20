New Character Poster and Featurette Celebrate the Return of Yelena Belova to Marvel’s “Hawkeye”

Can you believe the final episode of Hawkeye on Disney+ is almost upon us? In honor of the release of episode 6 of the Marvel show, Disney+ has released a final character poster and new featurette celebrating the return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova.

What’s Happening:

In the new featurette “Yelena’s Back,” Florence Pugh and Hailee Steinfeld join directors Rhys Thomas and Bert & Bertie to celebrate the return of Pugh’s fiery assassin to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The exciting final episode of Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye launches exclusively on Disney+ this Wednesday, December 22.

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas (eps 1, 2 & 6) and directing duo Bert and Bertie (eps 3, 4 & 5).

is helmed by Rhys Thomas (eps 1, 2 & 6) and directing duo Bert and Bertie (eps 3, 4 & 5). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum, Rhys Thomas and Jonathan Igla.