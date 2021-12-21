New Promo Images Released for Annual “Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade” on ABC

Disney has released some new promo images showcasing many of the performances for their annual Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade on ABC.

The special is hosted as in years past by Derek and Julianne Hough.

The Hough’s are joined by Sherry Cola and Trevor Jackson hosting at Disneyland.

Gwen Stefani performs “Cheer for the Elves” in front of “it’s a small world” Holiday.

Chance the Rapper performs “Who’s To Say” at EPCOT.

Jimmie Allen will perform his rendition of “White Christmas” at the Magic Kingdom.

Darren Criss performs “Christmas Dance” off his new holiday album in front of Cinderella Castle.

It’s not a Christmas special without Pentatonix, who will perform “I Saw Three Ships.”

As professional dancers, the hosts usually have a big musical number, and it looks like this year it will be “Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town.”

Kristin Chenoweth performs her rendition of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” in front of Cinderella Castle.

Norah Jones performs her rendition of “Run Rudolph Run.”

Brett Eldredge performs his rendition of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” in front of Spaceship Earth.

Disney Channel star Meg Donnelly performs her rendition of “Jingle Bell Rock.”

You can view a brief promo for the television event on its official website

For more Disney Parks Christmas fun, you can now stream The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration from Thanksgiving on Hulu

from Thanksgiving on The Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade airs on ABC Christmas morning at 10:00AM E / 9:00AM C/P, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.