Disneyland Paris Previews Upcoming Merchandise Items, Including Attraction Keys and 30th Anniversary Items

Disneyland Paris recently gave us a sneak peek at some of the merchandise coming to the resort in 2022 including collectible keys, figurines of your favorite attractions and characters and a preview of some of the merch offerings for the kickoff of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary!

Bring the beloved spooky attraction to your own home with a brand new collectible reproduction of Phantom Manor with light function made by the great artist duo Kevin & Jody will be released at the park in early 2022.

A Disney Traditions figurine will be released exclusively for Disneyland Paris by artist Jim Shore, featuring Scrooge McDuck in an iconic Frontierland setting is coming to the resort in Spring 2022. Coming early next year, The Key Collector Attractions series continues the collector's keys to the Buzz Lightyear Laser Blast, Disneyland Railroad and Orbitron attractions.

Lastly, the story of Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary will begin in stores across the resort from the start of 2022! The very first products dedicated to the celebration will arrive in mid-January 2022 to preview the celebrations. The first few merchandise items to be released for the celebration include: Spirit Jerseys, open edition pins, adult t-shirts and children's t-shirts.