The Walt Disney Company Extends Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy’s Contract Through June 30, 2024

Today, December 21, 2021, Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer announced that the Walt Disney Company has extended Christine M. McCarthy’s contract as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer through June 30, 2024.

The Walt Disney Company extended the contract of Christine M. McCarthy, a 22-year veteran of the company, as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer through June 30, 2024. Ms. McCarthy has served as CFO since 2015.

As CFO, McCarthy oversees the company’s worldwide finance organization, which includes brand and franchise management, corporate alliances and partnerships, corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, investor relations, risk management, tax, and treasury.

Ms. McCarthy first joined Disney in 2000, and prior to becoming CFO in 2015, she was Executive Vice President, Corporate Real Estate, Alliances and Treasurer. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company and FM Global, and is a Trustee of Carnegie Institution for Science.

