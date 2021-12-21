The Walt Disney Company Extends Chief Financial Officer Christine McCarthy’s Contract Through June 30, 2024

Today, December 21, 2021, Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer announced that the Walt Disney Company has extended Christine M. McCarthy’s contract as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer through June 30, 2024.
What’s Happening:
- The Walt Disney Company extended the contract of Christine M. McCarthy, a 22-year veteran of the company, as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer through June 30, 2024. Ms. McCarthy has served as CFO since 2015.
- As CFO, McCarthy oversees the company’s worldwide finance organization, which includes brand and franchise management, corporate alliances and partnerships, corporate real estate, corporate strategy and business development, enterprise controllership, enterprise technology, financial planning and analysis, global product and labor standards, investor relations, risk management, tax, and treasury.
- Ms. McCarthy first joined Disney in 2000, and prior to becoming CFO in 2015, she was Executive Vice President, Corporate Real Estate, Alliances and Treasurer. She currently serves on the Board of Directors of The Procter & Gamble Company and FM Global, and is a Trustee of Carnegie Institution for Science.
What They’re Saying:
- Chief Financial Officer Christine M. McCarthy says:
- “It is an incredible privilege to serve as CFO of this great company, and I am thankful for the opportunity to continue working with Bob Chapek and the entire senior management team as we advance the Company’s strategic initiatives with an eye toward delivering shareholder value,”
- “I am proud of Disney’s world-class financial organization and all it has achieved, and look forward to building on the team’s success in the years ahead.”
- Chief Executive Officer Bob Chapek says:
- “Christine’s leadership has been indispensable during this time of disruption and transformation, and her impact reaches well beyond our balance sheet. She has been instrumental to Disney’s growth and helped us navigate the most difficult days of the pandemic,”
- “Her expertise, judgment, and relationships are true assets to the Company, and I am grateful to have her as a valued partner.”