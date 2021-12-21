Universal Orlando Extends 5-Day, 5-Night Hotel and Ticket Package Through February 9, 2022

Universal Orlando Resort invites guests to kick off 2022 with a vacation package offering five days of exhilarating theme park thrills and five nights at an incredible Universal Orlando hotel, starting from just $89 per person, per night, based on a family of four.

What’s Happening:

In order to take advantage of this amazing deal, the vacation package must include Sunday through Thursday travel dates and the booking must be completed by February 9, 2022, for travel starting January 4 through May 27, 2022. Blockout dates and restrictions apply. Guests can begin booking their vacation package today by visiting Universal Orlando’s website

This ticket offer includes five exciting days of park-to-park access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, home to more than 50 amazing experiences for guests to enjoy. The hotel portion of the offer includes five-night accommodations at Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort or Universal’s Aventura Hotel.

Additional premium benefits included in the Universal Orlando package offer includes Early Park Admission to access the theme parks an hour before the general public, complimentary transportation throughout the resort and delivery of merchandise purchased in the theme parks and Universal CityWalk directly to their hotel.

Guests who purchase this vacation package can also enjoy the return of Universal Orlando’s annual Mardi Gras celebration at Universal Studios from February 5 through April 24, 2022. This family-friendly version of the iconic Big Easy bash includes experiences such as: A spectacular nighttime parade featuring uniquely themed floats and tons of beads. Star-studded concerts on select nights. Mouth-watering, authentic Cajun-style cuisine from New Orleans and additional dishes inspired by diverse tastes and flavors from around the world offered at locations throughout the park and at Universal’s hotels.

