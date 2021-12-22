Dreamy New Walt Disney World and Disneyland Sequined Spirit Jerseys Arrive on shopDisney

Disney is bringing more of their sparkle and shine to shopDisney with the arrival of the new sequined Spirit Jersey. Designed for the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, this shirt is a glamorous representation of the magic that awaits guests the beloved parks and resorts.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans looking for more Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary collectibles have a new item to add to their list: a Sequined Spirit Jersey!

This sparkly and slightly iridescent fashion top is now available on shopDisney and commemorates Walt Disney World’s milestone year. Of course, there’s also a shirt in the same style designed especially for Disneyland

Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World looks are available now on shopDisney

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Sequined Spirit Jersey for Adults – $119.99

Sequined Walt Disney World logo across back shoulder

Puffy ''Walt Disney World 50'' logo on chest

Midsection and sleeves feature sequined horizontal stripes

Part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration Collection

Disneyland Sequined Spirit Jersey for Adults – $119.99

Sequined Disneyland logo across back shoulder

Puffy classic Mickey Mouse pose on chest

Midsection and sleeves feature sequined horizontal stripes