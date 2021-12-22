Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for “The King’s Man” Now Available

by | Dec 22, 2021 12:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack to The King’s Man, in theaters today, has debuted alongside the big-screen feature film.

What’s Happening:

  • Today sees the release of The King’s Man Original Motion Picture Soundtrack, featuring music by acclaimed composers Matthew Margeson and Dominic Lewis.
  • The King’s Man, the prequel to Matthew Vaughn’s previous two movies in the Kingsman film franchise – Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle – unfolds the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency through a story that features a collection of history’s worst tyrants and criminal masterminds, gathering to plot a war to wipe out millions, and the one man who must race against time to stop them.
  • You can listen to Original Motion Picture Soundtrack on most streaming services, including Spotify and Apple Music. A full list of where to listen and download can be found here.
  • The King’s Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn and stars Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson, Daniel Brühl, with Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance.
  • The King’s Man is based on the comic book The Secret Service by Mark Millar and Dave Gibbons, and the story is by Matthew Vaughn and the screenplay is by Matthew Vaughn & Karl Gajdusek.
  • Matthew Margeson is an American composer who has written and arranged music for some of the most memorable films of the last 10 years, including Fox’s smash franchise Kingsman, Tim Burton’s Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (2016), Eddie the Eagle (2016), and Paramount’s musical fantasy, Rocketman (2019).
  • The score for his first studio feature, Universal Studios’ Skyline (2010), led to a nomination for the BSOSPIRIT Revelation composer of the year award at the Úbeda Film Music Festival. Margeson’s score for Eddie the Eagle earned nominations for ASCAP’s composers’ choice award, and the World Soundtrack Award’s public choice award and discovery of the year award. Margeson has also worked on a variety of successful television series and video games, including TBS’s Wrecked, HBO’s Eastbound and Down, and Sony PlayStation’s All-Stars Battle Royale and Knack. He also has produced songs for Warner Bros.’ Pan. His music can also be heard on both the Universal Studios and Warner Bros. backlot tram tours.
  •  Dominic Lewis is a British film and television composer. He started his career in the entertainment industry working in the music department for various high-profile studio projects, including How to Train Your Dragon, Clash of the Titans, Kung Fu Panda 2, X-Men: First Class, Puss in Boots, Wreck-It Ralph and Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows. Lewis’ more recent credits include Money Monster, Peter Rabbit and its sequel, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway. On the small screen, his biggest success thus far has been scoring the Emmy® Award–winning Amazon series The Man in the High Castle.
  • The King’s Man opens in U.S. theaters on December 22.

What They’re Saying:

  • Matthew Margeson and Dominic Lewis: “The two of us had always wanted to write something together, ever since our additional composer days at Remote Control. The stars aligned on this one, and we were able to really push each other to come up with the best modernized version of a ‘throwback’ orchestral score we could think of. From the onset, we focused heavily on the importance of strong melody and how those melodies could travel through the movie with traditional sweeping orchestration, all the while being cognizant to Mr. Vaughn’s modern, visceral sensibilities. We are both so very proud of this music, and hope listeners are taken on a memorable musical journey, just as we were during this amazing process.”
 
 
