A Mutant Legend Will be Reborn When “Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1” Arrives in April

by | Dec 23, 2021 10:43 AM Pacific Time

In yesterday’s dramatic conclusion of Leah Williams and Lucas Werneck’s “X-Men: Trial of Magneto” limited series, fans witnessed the stunning resurrection of a legendary hero in the X-Men mythos—John Proudstar AKA Thunderbird!

  • The first X-Man to die in action, Thunderbird’s time on the X-Men may have been brief but his impact was mighty, and now his long-awaited return to the Marvel Universe will be explored this April in “Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1.”
  • This mega-sized one-shot will mark the exciting Marvel Comics debut of All Elite Wrestling superstar Nyla Rose who will team up with comics star Steve Orlando and First Nations artist David Cutler.
  • Together the trio will grapple with the ramifications of Thunderbird’s recent resurrection while setting him up for a bright future on Krakoa and beyond.
  • The world John Proudstar has returned to is completely different from the one he once knew. Looking to find refuge in the familiar, Thunderbird seeks out someone from his past at an Apache reservation…and uncovers a horrifying threat to the Indigenous mutant community. Will Thunderbird be able to save his people? Or will his justified rage lead him astray?
  • Check out the main cover by Ken Lashley, Thunderbird’s new costume design by David Cutler, and be there for the beginning of Thunderbird’s next chapter when “Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1” arrives on April 27.

What they’re saying:

  • Writer Steve Orlando: “At last, the news is out! ‘Giant-Size X-Men: Thunderbird’ is coming, and I couldn't be prouder to be a part of it! But this book wouldn't exist without the incredible work of Nyla Rose and David Cutler, who are joining me on this blockbuster to tell a Thunderbird story that's as raw, real, and riveting as possible. With their invaluable help, we're taking Thunderbird on a two-fisted quest to reunite with his family and carve out a place for himself in this brave, new, Krakoan era. The world has changed while Thunderbird was away. The threats might've gotten more complex, but Thunderbird's still sure there's not a problem out there he can't solve with his own two hands.”
 
 
