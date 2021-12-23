ESPN Issues Statement Regarding Cancellation of EasyPost Hawaii Bowl

by | Dec 23, 2021 9:04 PM Pacific Time

ESPN has responded to the cancellation of the EasyPost Hawaii Bowl, issuing a statement regarding the event and thanking fans and players for making the long trip to the Aloha state.

What’s Happening:

  • ESPN has issued a statement regarding the cancellation of tomorrow’s EasyPost Hawaii Bowl via their official PR Twitter account.
  • The statement reads “We are aware of the University of Hawaii’s decision not to participate in the 2021 EasyPost Hawaii Bowl. While we are disappointed that the bowl will not be played despite considerable efforts from our many stakeholders, sponsors, supporters, and volunteers who worked tirelessly to make this game a reality, we thank the University of Memphis program and its fan for making the long trip, and we hope they were able to enjoy the unique experience that this event offers in the Aloha state.”
  • Due to COVID-19 issues within the program and along with season-ending injuries and transfers, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Rainbow Warrior football team will not be able to participate in the EasyPost Hawaiʻi Bowl against the University of Memphis.
  • The EasyPost Hawaii Bowl was scheduled for Friday, December 24 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. It was supposed to be UH’s 10th appearance in the game.

What They’re Saying:

  • Head Coach Todd Graham: “We are disappointed our season has to end this way. As competitive as we are and as much as we want to play the game, we cannot put the health and safety of our student-athletes at risk.”
  • UH Mānoa Athletics Director David Matlin: “The health and safety of our student-athletes is the most important part of this decision. The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game. We are disappointed for our players, coaches and fans. ESPN and the EasyPost Hawaiʻi Bowl staff did everything they could for us and we appreciate their valiant effort throughout the week. We want to thank the Memphis Tigers for making the long trip to Hawaiʻi. We are disappointed we can’t compete on the football field.”

