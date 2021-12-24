Ravensburger Treasures from the Vault 1000 Piece Puzzle Collection Available Exclusively on Amazon

Thanks to Disney and Ravenburger, fans can celebrate their favorite classic characters through a collection of beautiful 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles. 10 of 12 designs in the Treasures from the Vault puzzle series are available exclusively on Amazon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

10 of 12 designs from puzzle maker, Ravensburger, can be found on Amazon and feature many beloved characters: Lady and Tramp Mickey and Minnie Pinocchio



Bambi

Three Caballeros

Goofy

Chip, Dale and Clarice

Baloo

Pluto

Winnie the Pooh

Each puzzle contains 1000 pieces and is perfect for building and framing. Of course, the box is beautiful too and makes a great display item for those who’d rather not open it.

All designs can be purchased from Ravensburger exclusively on Amazon

A link to the item can be found below, and guests can select their favorite puzzles from the listing.

Ravensburger Disney Treasures from The Vault Chip and Dale 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for Adults