Ravensburger Treasures from the Vault 1000 Piece Puzzle Collection Available Exclusively on Amazon

Thanks to Disney and Ravenburger, fans can celebrate their favorite classic characters through a collection of beautiful 1000 piece jigsaw puzzles. 10 of 12 designs in the Treasures from the Vault puzzle series are available exclusively on Amazon.
- Throughout the year, D23 and Amazon have been debuting a series of exclusive Treasures from the Vault plush characters, but did you know there were companion jigsaw puzzles too?
- 10 of 12 designs from puzzle maker, Ravensburger, can be found on Amazon and feature many beloved characters:
- Lady and Tramp
- Mickey and Minnie
- Pinocchio
- Bambi
- Three Caballeros
- Goofy
- Chip, Dale and Clarice
- Baloo
- Pluto
- Winnie the Pooh
- Each puzzle contains 1000 pieces and is perfect for building and framing. Of course, the box is beautiful too and makes a great display item for those who’d rather not open it.
- All designs can be purchased from Ravensburger exclusively on Amazon and are priced at $24.99, though some are on sale for $19.99.
- A link to the item can be found below, and guests can select their favorite puzzles from the listing.
Ravensburger Disney Treasures from The Vault Chip and Dale 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle for Adults