New Teaser Trailer for Third Season of “Atlanta” Released

After literal years, the long-awaited debut of the third season of the hit FX series Atlanta is near, and the network has released a new teaser trailer giving us a glimpse of what to expect.
What’s Happening:
- FX has released a trailer for the long-awaited third season of their critically-acclaimed series, Atlanta, now set to premiere in March of 2022.
- In the hit series, two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families.
- The 10-episode third season of Atlanta will begin its run with the first two episodes on Thursday, March 24th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and will stream the next day on Hulu.
- Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / ‘Paper Boi’ (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.
- The third season marks the first time Atlanta will be available for in-season streaming on Hulu, and you can also catch up with the first two seasons, available now on the streaming platform.
- Atlanta is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.
- Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.
What They’re Saying:
- Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment: “We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th. Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”