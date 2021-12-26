New Teaser Trailer for Third Season of “Atlanta” Released

After literal years, the long-awaited debut of the third season of the hit FX series Atlanta is near, and the network has released a new teaser trailer giving us a glimpse of what to expect.

What’s Happening:

, now set to premiere in March of 2022. In the hit series, two cousins work through the Atlanta music scene in order to better their lives and the lives of their families.

The 10-episode third season of Atlanta will begin its run with the first two episodes on Thursday, March 24th at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX and will stream the next day on Hulu

Taking place almost entirely in Europe, Season 3 finds Earn (Donald Glover), Alfred / ‘Paper Boi’ (Brian Tyree Henry), Darius (LaKeith Stanfield) and Van (Zazie Beetz) in the midst of a successful European tour, as the group navigates their new surroundings as outsiders, and struggle to adjust to the newfound success they had aspired to.

will be available for in-season streaming on Hulu, and you can also catch up with the first two seasons, available now on the streaming platform. Atlanta is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle.

is executive produced by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Hiro Murai, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms and Dianne McGunigle. Atlanta is produced by FX Productions.

What They’re Saying:

Eric Schrier, President, FX Entertainment: “We are thrilled to have Atlanta back with a new season on March 24th. Once again, Donald Glover, the producers and stellar cast have delivered another signature season synonymous with the excellence that makes Atlanta so great.”