Photos/Video: 2022 Rose Bowl Teams Appear at Disneyland in Advance of New Year’s Day Game

Today, the head football coaches and select players from the Ohio State University Buckeyes and the Utah Utes visited Disneyland to participate in a special cavalcade and take a picture with Mickey Mouse.

From left to right: Bryson Shaw, C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day, Dawand Jones, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Britain Covey, Kyle Whittingham, Mika Tafua, Cameron Rising and Devin Lloyd.

The teams made their first stop on the way to the 2022 Rose Bowl Game presented by Capital One Venture X in Pasadena, California, with a traditional visit to the Disneyland Resort. They appeared in a special cavalcade down Main Street U.S.A.

The Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band also appeared in the festive cavalcade.

Watch the 2022 Disneyland Rose Bowl Cavalcade: