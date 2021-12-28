Disney Movie Club Releases Blu-Ray Complete Series Sets of “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” and “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”

Disney Movie Club will release complete season Blu-Ray sets of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, marking the first time a complete series has been released in HD exclusively from Disney’s direct-to-consumer club.

