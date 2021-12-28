Disney Movie Club Releases Blu-Ray Complete Series Sets of “Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers” and “Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure”

Disney Movie Club will release complete season Blu-Ray sets of Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers and Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, marking the first time a complete series has been released in HD exclusively from Disney’s direct-to-consumer club.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Movie Club’s latest exclusive Blu-Ray releases are 6-disc complete series sets of two Disney Television Animation projects.
- Available now is the complete series of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (also known as Tangled: The Series), which ran on Disney Channel for three seasons from 2017 to 2020 and featured new music by Alan Menken.
- The 6-disc release of Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure includes all 60 episodes, plus the TV movie that started the series, Tangled: Before Ever After.
- Two DVD compilations were previously released of Tangled: The Series, but this marks the first time the entire series has been made available on disc.
- Coming January 25th, 2022, the Disney Afternoon classic Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers will present all 65 episodes in HD across 6 discs.
- Two DVD volumes were previously released, which featured the first 51 episodes. This will mark the home video debut of episodes 52-65.
- Technical specifications have not been made available. Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is currently streaming on Disney+ in HD where it has been cropped from its original 4:3 presentation to fill a 16:9 TV format.
- There’s also no information available at this time about bonus features, which aren’t usually expected for Disney Movie Club exclusive releases.
- Visit DisneyMovieClub.com for more information about becoming a member.