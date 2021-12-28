ESPN’s Chicago Bears Reporter Jeff Dickerson Dead at Age 44

Jeff Dickerson, a fixture at ESPN and in the Chicago sports market for two decades, died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer at the age of 44.

What’s Happening:

In a cruel twist, Dickerson died at the same hospice care facility that his wife, Caitlin, died in two years ago. Caitlin Dickerson had fought melanoma and its complications for eight years.

Jeff Dickerson is survived by their son, Parker, and his parents, George and Sandy Dickerson.

Dickerson said in 2019 that he considered Caitlin an "inspiration" because "she refused to let cancer dictate her life." He channeled that determination upon receiving his own cancer diagnosis in early 2021, plowing ahead with a full schedule that included parenting Parker, fundraising for cancer research and covering the Chicago Bears for ESPN digital and ESPN 1000 radio.

Dickerson never wavered in his belief that he would beat back cancer, joking with dark humor that he had too much experience with it.

Even after being placed in hospice last week, he told colleagues he was there merely to humor his doctors. No one around him heard a word of self-pity, and he disarmed those who expressed concern by asking them about their own lives.

Known for his friendly demeanor, clear voice and straight talk, Dickerson reported the facts but was not afraid to tell his listeners and readers what he thought about the Bears.

For more on the life of Jeff Dickerson, check out the original post on ESPN

What They’re Saying: