ESPN’s Chicago Bears Reporter Jeff Dickerson Dead at Age 44

by | Dec 28, 2021 3:55 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Jeff Dickerson, a fixture at ESPN and in the Chicago sports market for two decades, died Tuesday of complications from colon cancer at the age of 44.

What’s Happening:

  • In a cruel twist, Dickerson died at the same hospice care facility that his wife, Caitlin, died in two years ago. Caitlin Dickerson had fought melanoma and its complications for eight years.
  • Jeff Dickerson is survived by their son, Parker, and his parents, George and Sandy Dickerson.
  • Dickerson said in 2019 that he considered Caitlin an "inspiration" because "she refused to let cancer dictate her life." He channeled that determination upon receiving his own cancer diagnosis in early 2021, plowing ahead with a full schedule that included parenting Parker, fundraising for cancer research and covering the Chicago Bears for ESPN digital and ESPN 1000 radio.
  • Dickerson never wavered in his belief that he would beat back cancer, joking with dark humor that he had too much experience with it.
  • Even after being placed in hospice last week, he told colleagues he was there merely to humor his doctors. No one around him heard a word of self-pity, and he disarmed those who expressed concern by asking them about their own lives.
  • Known for his friendly demeanor, clear voice and straight talk, Dickerson reported the facts but was not afraid to tell his listeners and readers what he thought about the Bears.
  • For more on the life of Jeff Dickerson, check out the original post on ESPN.

What They’re Saying:

  • ESPN deputy editor for digital NFL coverage Heather Burns said in a statement: "JD was one of the most positive people you will ever meet. We all got together in October for an event, and there he was lifting our spirits and assuring us he was going to beat cancer. That's just who he was. We are holding Jeff's family, and especially his son, Parker, in our prayers."
  • ESPN 1000 host Tom Waddle, a former Bears receiver and close friend of Dickerson, said: "If you need something to encapsulate or describe who Jeff Dickerson was, that's it. He was there for a colleague that he had the utmost respect for and loved like a brother. He's at Vaughn's event honoring Vaughn for a great cause, despite struggling through something himself."
 
 
