First Look at Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster Coming to Peppa Pig Theme Park

We are less than two months away from the opening of a brand new theme park in Central Florida, the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park! As the park prepares to open, they have released a new look at the park’s junior coaster.
What’s Happening:
- The Peppa Pig Theme Park is set to open February 24th, 2022 right next door to LEGOLAND Florida.
- The park is designed for young fans of Peppa Pig, featuring attractions that the smallest of children can ride together with their parents.
- Perhaps the most thrilling attraction will be Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster, a small kiddie coaster featuring Daddy Pig himself at the front of the train.
- Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster is described as follows on the park’s website:
“Take your fun family day to the next level when you join Daddy Pig on an unexpected adventure ride in his newly cleaned red car. But watch out, Mr. Bull is digging up the road, and Daddy Pig knows a shortcut! This is a ‘my first roller coaster’ experience for the whole family that’s not-to-be missed! And don’t forget to fasten your seatbelt! Wheeeeeee!”
- The park has offered a first look POV of the coaster in a recent tweet:
What’s that?! We have A SURPRISE for you!
Hold on tight and take a first look at Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster! Who’s ready to ride? https://t.co/LKQ3SQ2YbR pic.twitter.com/ZjQRpS7cz5
— Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) December 16, 2021
More Peppa Pig Theme Park News:
- Back in July, the full attraction list was revealed for the park. You can view that list here.
- In August, we were invited to the park to check in on the construction progress, as well as learn more about some of the park’s rides and attractions.
- In November, Peppa Pig Theme Park announced that it will open as a Certified Autism Center and revealed a specially designed ride vehicle that will allow for increased accessibility for children with wheelchairs.
The World’s First Peppa Pig Theme Park opens February 24, 2022 next to LEGOLAND Florida.