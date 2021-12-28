First Look at Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster Coming to Peppa Pig Theme Park

We are less than two months away from the opening of a brand new theme park in Central Florida, the world’s first Peppa Pig Theme Park! As the park prepares to open, they have released a new look at the park’s junior coaster.

The Peppa Pig Theme Park is set to open February 24th, 2022

The park is designed for young fans of Peppa Pig, featuring attractions that the smallest of children can ride together with their parents.

Perhaps the most thrilling attraction will be Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster

Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster is described as follows on the park’s website:

“Take your fun family day to the next level when you join Daddy Pig on an unexpected adventure ride in his newly cleaned red car. But watch out, Mr. Bull is digging up the road, and Daddy Pig knows a shortcut! This is a ‘my first roller coaster’ experience for the whole family that’s not-to-be missed! And don’t forget to fasten your seatbelt! Wheeeeeee!”

The park has offered a first look POV of the coaster in a recent tweet:

What’s that?! We have A SURPRISE for you! Hold on tight and take a first look at Daddy Pig’s Roller Coaster! Who’s ready to ride? https://t.co/LKQ3SQ2YbR pic.twitter.com/ZjQRpS7cz5 — Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida (@PeppaPigFlorida) December 16, 2021

