“West Side Story” Soundtrack Available to Pre-Order on Red Vinyl Exclusively at Target

The soundtrack to Steven Spielberg’s new film adaptation of West Side Story will soon be available on red vinyl, exclusively at Target.

What’s Happening:

The West Side Story soundtrack

Click here

Now, West Side Story fans who prefer the touch and feel of a vinyl record can pre-order a red vinyl

fans who prefer the touch and feel of a vinyl record can The red vinyl retails for $24.99.

It will be released on February 4, 2022.

West Side Story Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Tracklist: