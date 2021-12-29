“The Book of Boba Fett” Main Theme Now Available on Music Streaming Services, Full Soundtracks to Come

Though the new Disney+ Series is only hours old after making its debut late in the evening last night, the main title theme of the series is now available on most streaming services with official soundtracks to come early next year.

What’s Happening:

“ The Book of Boba Fett The Mandalorian , Tenet, Black Panther ) and is now available on most music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, and can be found HERE

) and is now available on most music platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music, and can be found The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 1 (Episodes 1-4) Original Soundtrack will be released on Jan. 21, 2022 and will be followed by The Book of Boba Fett Vol. 2 (Episodes 5-7) on Feb. 11, 2022. Both soundtracks feature music themes by Göransson and score by Joseph Shirley ( Bad Trip, The Mysterious Benedict Society ,Fairfax ).

Original Soundtrack will be released on Jan. 21, 2022 and will be followed by (Episodes 5-7) on Feb. 11, 2022. Both soundtracks feature music themes by Göransson and score by Joseph Shirley ( ). The Book of Boba Fett, a thrilling Star Wars The Mandalorian, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

a thrilling finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. The first episode of The Book of Boba Fett is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes releasing Wednesdays. You can also check out our recap of the first episode of the new series here.