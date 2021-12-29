“GMA” Guest List: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and More to Appear Week of January 3rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 3rd-8th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

Monday, January 3 Clayton Echard ( The Bachelor ) Ciara Darryl DMC McDaniels ( Darryl’s Dream ) Quinta Brunson ( Abbott Elementary )

Tuesday, January 4 Registered Dietitian Maya Feller (2022 best diets) Jesse Palmer ( The Bachelor ) Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross ( black-ish ) Monica Aldama ( Full Out )

Wednesday, January 5 Neve Campbell and David Arquette ( Scream ) Chip and Joanna Gaines ( Magnolia Network ) Performance by AURORA (The Gods We Can Touch)

Thursday, January 6 Brandy ( Queens )

Friday, January 7 Sebastian Stan ( The Winter Soldier )

Saturday, January 8 TBA



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.