“GMA” Guest List: Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross and More to Appear Week of January 3rd

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for January 3rd-8th. The show will welcome actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of January 3rd-8th:
- Monday, January 3
- Clayton Echard (The Bachelor)
- Ciara
- Darryl DMC McDaniels (Darryl’s Dream)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Tuesday, January 4
- Registered Dietitian Maya Feller (2022 best diets)
- Jesse Palmer (The Bachelor)
- Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish)
- Monica Aldama (Full Out)
- Wednesday, January 5
- Neve Campbell and David Arquette (Scream)
- Chip and Joanna Gaines (Magnolia Network)
- Performance by AURORA (The Gods We Can Touch)
- Thursday, January 6
- Brandy (Queens)
- Friday, January 7
- Sebastian Stan (The Winter Soldier)
- Saturday, January 8
- TBA
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.