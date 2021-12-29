LL Cool J Cancels “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” Appearance After Positive COVID Test Results

Due to a positive COVID-19 test, LL Cool J will no longer be performing during this year’s Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

LL Cool J, originally announced to be a performer during the festivities of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest will no longer be performing after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus.

will no longer be performing after testing positive for the COVID-19 virus. Set to perform several of his hit songs, the singer and NCIS: Los Angeles actor had to pull out of the special today after the positive test results.

actor had to pull out of the special today after the positive test results. Also set to perform was singer-actress Chloe, who producers confirmed has cancelled her appearance though no reason why was given regarding her departure.

As of press time, ABC Pose ’s Billy Porter will join from New Orleans, and Ciara will take part from Los Angeles.

’s Billy Porter will join from New Orleans, and Ciara will take part from Los Angeles. As of press time, other performers still set to appear include (but are not limited to): Karol G Journey Avril Lavigne Travis Barker Big Boi with Sleepy Brown Macklemore and Ryan Lewis with singer Windser OneRepublic Walker Hayes Daddy Yankee

Due to the increase of COVID cases with the rise of the Omicron variant, Fox had already cancelled plans for their New Year’s Eve special, set to be hosted by Joel McHale and Ken Jeong. However, as of press time, this is the only network to confirm cancelled plans for a New Year’s special. CBS, CNN, NBC, and of course, ABC are all set to go through with their festivities as of now.

Reportedly, ABC has previously said that they were taking a wait-and-see approach to this year’s event, and will look to New York City for guidance regarding the celebration in Times Square. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced the city will go forward with the celebration and the iconic Ball Drop in Times Square, but with tighter rules, including masks and social distancing. As such ABC is proceeding while adhering to CDC and local protocols.

