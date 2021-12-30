Passengers Aboard Disney Fantasy Not Allowed in St. Thomas As COVID Cases Increase

Guests who are cruising aboard the Disney Fantasy, currently docked in St. Thomas, are reportedly not being allowed to disembark the ship, according to The Disney Cruise Line Blog.

What’s Happening:

According to reports, guests currently traveling aboard the Disney Cruise Line

The ship docked in St. Thomas earlier this morning, but guests were told they would not be permitted ashore due to an “abundance of caution” as a result of rising cases onboard.

The ship’s Captain, Captain Jason, reportedly announced to guests onboard that there are passengers who are being kept in quarantine.

The Disney Fantasy left St. Thomas around 9:30 AM ET and will be spending the day at sea. According to ship trackers and marine data, Saturday’s stop at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, is still scheduled.

The Disney Fantasy is currently on a 7-night Eastern Caribbean Cruise itinerary, which usually consists of a few days at sea, as well as stops in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, and Castaway Cay. The ship is scheduled to return to Port Canaveral in Florida on Sunday, January 2nd.

Reports from aboard the ship also reveal that the Carnival Magic, docked next to the Disney Fantasy, was allowing passengers to disembark in the port of St. Thomas.