Passengers Aboard Disney Fantasy Not Allowed in St. Thomas As COVID Cases Increase

by | Dec 30, 2021 9:13 AM Pacific Time

Guests who are cruising aboard the Disney Fantasy, currently docked in St. Thomas, are reportedly not being allowed to disembark the ship, according to The Disney Cruise Line Blog.

What’s Happening:

  • According to reports, guests currently traveling aboard the Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy ship aren’t allowed to disembark the ship in St. Thomas.
  • The ship docked in St. Thomas earlier this morning, but guests were told they would not be permitted ashore due to an “abundance of caution” as a result of rising cases onboard.
  • The ship’s Captain, Captain Jason, reportedly announced to guests onboard that there are passengers who are being kept in quarantine.
  • The Disney Fantasy left St. Thomas around 9:30 AM ET and will be spending the day at sea. According to ship trackers and marine data, Saturday’s stop at Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay, is still scheduled.
  • The Disney Fantasy is currently on a 7-night Eastern Caribbean Cruise itinerary, which usually consists of a few days at sea, as well as stops in Tortola, British Virgin Islands, St. Thomas, and Castaway Cay. The ship is scheduled to return to Port Canaveral in Florida on Sunday, January 2nd.
  • Reports from aboard the ship also reveal that the Carnival Magic, docked next to the Disney Fantasy, was allowing passengers to disembark in the port of St. Thomas.

Courtesy CruiseMapper

Courtesy CruiseMapper

  • As of press time, the current requirements to sail with Disney Cruise Line demand that all vaccine-eligible Guests (based on US eligibility requirements) be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as defined by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), at the time of sailing. This will be a requirement for all Guests (US and international) ages 5 and up for sailings beginning on or after January 13, 2022. Guests who are not vaccine-eligible because of age must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test result (paid for by the Guest) taken between 3 days and 24 hours before their sail date. Guests ages 5 through 11 may complete this testing requirement in lieu of being fully vaccinated for sailings that depart before January 13, 2022. Guests 4 years of age and under must complete the testing requirements. The test should be a NAAT test, rapid PCR test or lab-based PCR test. Rapid antigen tests are not accepted.
  • Reports coming from inside the ship allege that passengers will receive an onboard credit and a discount on a future cruise.

 
 
