Explorers Club Restaurant at Hong Kong Disneyland Has Received An Exciting New Makeover

The Explorers Club restaurant at Hong Kong Disneyland has received an exciting new makeover! The restaurant that is inspired by Lord Henry Mystic’s adventures around the world and the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.), now features a new semi-buffet serving format with exquisite ingredients from different countries and cultures, as well as an exhibition of mementos and correspondences between Lord Henry and his international friends.

What’s Happening:

Imagineers from the Hong Kong Design & Show Quality (DSQ) team took on this opportunity in adding new display graphics, props and illustrations in an effort to enhance the inclusivity and relevancy of the dining experience.

Den Den Tse as producer and Kendall Elliott as art director, took on this incredible project to create new displays that showcase Lord Henry’s keen passion in making new friends and appreciating cultures around the world, as well as reinforcing the Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ objectives of expanding human knowledge and cultural awareness.

You may already be familiar with Lord Henry Mystic, the proprietor of Mystic Point and an esteemed member of the S.E.A. This secret society connects many of the characters and stories of Disney theme park attractions around the world.

Explorer’s Club Restaurant is the gathering place for Lord Henry and the S.E.A. members to celebrate their globetrotting adventures. There, they spin their stories and toast their travels, and Guests are invited to join them in appreciating the cultures of the magnificent locations where S.E.A. members have ventured.

The display cases and cabinet showcase some of the treasures Lord Henry has received through his travels around the world, including such places as China, Russia, Egypt, India and more. Many of his letters to and from his friends as well as other gifts he received from his friends are on display. In the cabinets, items represent Lord Henry’s research such as Chinese rice stalks, spices from the Calcutta spice market, natron produced through Egyptian salt mining, and Russian tea drinking customs.

Guests will admire the mural paintings that Lord Henry received as gifts from his international friends in the servery of the Explorer’s Club. Beautifully illustrated by concept artists Sandra Liang and Dilara Polat, these paintings depict a common thread of food as the subject matter, each in the unique styles and exotic spirits of the distant lands he visited, including fishing in China, cooking in India, herding in Russia and farming in Egypt.

Prior to the launch of the new offering, Imagineers donned costumes of Lord Henry’s staff at the Explorer’s Club and conducted an engaging storytelling training session, while in character, for the Food & Beverage team. They shared firsthand anecdotes and the enhanced storyline to the team so that they too could engage guests with these stories when the restaurant opened its doors to guests again on December 22.