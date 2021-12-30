Explorers Club Restaurant at Hong Kong Disneyland Has Received An Exciting New Makeover

by | Dec 30, 2021 7:43 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

The Explorers Club restaurant at Hong Kong Disneyland has received an exciting new makeover! The restaurant that is inspired by Lord Henry Mystic’s adventures around the world and the Society of Explorers and Adventurers (S.E.A.), now features a new semi-buffet serving format with exquisite ingredients from different countries and cultures, as well as an exhibition of mementos and correspondences between Lord Henry and his international friends.

What’s Happening:

  • Imagineers from the Hong Kong Design & Show Quality (DSQ) team took on this opportunity in adding new display graphics, props and illustrations in an effort to enhance the inclusivity and relevancy of the dining experience.
  • Den Den Tse as producer and Kendall Elliott as art director, took on this incredible project to create new displays that showcase Lord Henry’s keen passion in making new friends and appreciating cultures around the world, as well as reinforcing the Society of Explorers and Adventurers’ objectives of expanding human knowledge and cultural awareness.

  • You may already be familiar with Lord Henry Mystic, the proprietor of Mystic Point and an esteemed member of the S.E.A. This secret society connects many of the characters and stories of Disney theme park attractions around the world.
  • Explorer’s Club Restaurant is the gathering place for Lord Henry and the S.E.A. members to celebrate their globetrotting adventures. There, they spin their stories and toast their travels, and Guests are invited to join them in appreciating the cultures of the magnificent locations where S.E.A. members have ventured.

  • The display cases and cabinet showcase some of the treasures Lord Henry has received through his travels around the world, including such places as China, Russia, Egypt, India and more. Many of his letters to and from his friends as well as other gifts he received from his friends are on display. In the cabinets, items represent Lord Henry’s research such as Chinese rice stalks, spices from the Calcutta spice market, natron produced through Egyptian salt mining, and Russian tea drinking customs.

  • Guests will admire the mural paintings that Lord Henry received as gifts from his international friends in the servery of the Explorer’s Club. Beautifully illustrated by concept artists Sandra Liang and Dilara Polat, these paintings depict a common thread of food as the subject matter, each in the unique styles and exotic spirits of the distant lands he visited, including fishing in China, cooking in India, herding in Russia and farming in Egypt.
  • Prior to the launch of the new offering, Imagineers donned costumes of Lord Henry’s staff at the Explorer’s Club and conducted an engaging storytelling training session, while in character, for the Food & Beverage team. They shared firsthand anecdotes and the enhanced storyline to the team so that they too could engage guests with these stories when the restaurant opened its doors to guests again on December 22.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed