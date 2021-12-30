Enjoy Extra 20% Savings on New Markdowns During shopDisney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale

New markdowns and an extra 20% off? It’s a post holiday miracle! shopDisney’s Twice Upon A Year sale is going on now and it’s the perfect time to stock up on favorite brands like Loungefly, Dooney & Bourke and Spirit Jersey.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

The holidays are over and now is a great time to shop for your next Disney vacation, upcoming birthdays or even your 2022 celebrations.

Now through January 3, 2022 fans can save 20% on select merchandise—including new markdowns—during shopDisney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale

Guests can use the code: EXTRA20 to unlock the additional discounts and get the most bang for the buck.

to unlock the additional discounts and get the most bang for the buck. Plus, guests who spend $75+ (pre-tax) can use the code: SHIPMAGIC to enjoy free standard shipping on their order.

to enjoy free standard shipping on their order. Links to some of our favorite items and as well as the best deals can be found below. Happy shopping!

Halloween

Shop more Halloween merchandise.

Christmas

Shop more Christmas merchandise.

Loungefly

Shop more Loungefly styles.

Dooney & Bourke

Shop more Dooney & Burke styles.

Disney Artist Series

Shop more Disney Artist Series.

Collectible Keys

Shop even more Collectible Key designs

Spirit Jersey

Shop more Spirit Jerseys for humans and Disney nuiMOs