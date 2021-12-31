Welcome 2022 with New Disney Loungefly Collections on Entertainment Earth

Happy New Year Disney collectors! Several of our favorite brands—Hasbro, Loungefly, LEGO—are welcoming 2022 with an assortment of merchandise inspired by Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and are a great way to start your year the Disney way.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

New year means new Disney merchandise and Entertainment Earth has plenty of it!

Right as the calendar changed to 2022 the Loungefly dropped some fashionable bags and wallets from beloved animated classics including: Beauty and the Beast The Lion King Peter Pan Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs Tangled The Aristocats The Little Mermaid And Disney Princess Cakes

These Loungefly styles are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Beauty and the Beast

Beauty and the Beast Gaston Lenticular Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Beauty and the Beast Gaston Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

The Lion King

Lion King Pride Rock Pop! by Loungefly Mini-Backpack – $75.00

Lion King Pride Rock Pop! by Loungefly Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

Peter Pan

Peter Pan Glow-in-the-Dark Tower Crossbody Purse – $70.00

Peter Pan Glow-in-the-Dark Tower Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Peter Pan Glow-in-the-Dark Tower Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

Snow White

Snow White Cosplay Bow Handle Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Snow White Cosplay Bow Handle Purse – $70.00

Snow White Cosplay Bow Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

Snow White Cosplay Cake Cardholder – $20.00

Snow White Cosplay Cake Crossbody Purse – $65.00

Tangled

Tangled I See the Light Crossbody Purse – $70.00

Tangled I See the Light Glow-in-the-Dark Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Tangled I See the Light Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00

Tangled Rapunzel Cosplay Cake Cardholder – $20.00

Tangled Rapunzel Cosplay Cake Crossbody Purse – $65.00

The Aristocats

The Aristocats Marie Cupcake Flap Wallet – $80.00

The Aristocats Marie Cupcake Mini-Backpack – $40.00

The Little Mermaid

The Little Mermaid Ariel Fireworks Zip-Around Wallet – $80.00

The Little Mermaid Glow-in-the-Dark Crossbody Purse – $70.00

The Little Mermaid Light-Up Fireworks Mini-Backpack – $40.00

Disney Princess Cakes

Disney Princess Cakes Mini-Backpack – $80.00

Disney Princess Cakes Zip-Around Wallet – $40.00