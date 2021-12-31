Disney+ Adds Bad Bunny Simpsons Collab Music Video “Te Deseo Lo Mejor”

Disney+ added the music video The Simpsons x Bad Bunny “​​Te Deseo Lo Mejor” to the streaming service today following its digital debut on December 24th.

What’s Happening:

Puerto Rican rapper, singer, songwriter, and actor Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, who goes by the stage name Bad Bunny, recently collaborated with The Simpsons .

. The music video for the artist’s song “Te Deseo Lo Mejor” features an animated Bad Bunny helping Homer and Marge with their marriage problems.

In the introduction, Marge gets upset with Homer because he won’t get off his phone and connect with her during dinner. Going to the couch, Homer clicks “Like” on posts until his battery dies, at which time Bad Bunny comes alive on the TV and enters the living room to sing to him.

Using subtitles, Simpsons fans can see a translation of the Spanish dialogue into English, but the song’s lyrics aren’t translated.

“Te Deseo Lo Mejor” translates to “I wish you the best” and the lyrics apologize for the singer’s past behavior in a relationship that recently ended.