Disneyland Paris Cancels Fireworks and Makes Operational Changes in Compliance with French Government Restrictions

Disneyland Paris has announced some operational changes that take effect on January 3rd to comply with French government guidance, including suspending fireworks performances.
What’s Happening:
- France is trying to slow the spread of the highly contagious Omicron variant with requirements, including face coverings in outdoor areas and limiting outdoor gatherings to 5,000 people.
- As a result, Disneyland Paris has announced some operational changes that comply with these guidelines, including suspending performances of the nighttime fireworks spectacular, Disney Illuminations.
- As of January 3rd, the following Guest experiences will be modified for at least three weeks:
- Disney Illuminations will be suspended
- Frozen: A Musical Invitation show at Animation Celebration will be temporarily replaced with Selfie Spots featuring Frozen Characters
- Bars in Disney Village and Disney Hotels will continue to operate with customers seated at tables only
- Both theme parks at the Disneyland Paris Resort will continue to operate attractions as usual.
- Despite the cancellation of fireworks shows, where Guests huddle together in a large mass, parades will still be performed, where Guests group in smaller numbers along a parade route.