New Disney Marvel, and Star Wars LEGO Sets Now Available on Entertainment Earth

Happy New Year Disney collectors! Several of our favorite brands—Hasbro, Loungefly, LEGO—are welcoming 2022 with an assortment of merchandise inspired by Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and are great for starting your year the Disney way.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

New year means new Disney merchandise and Entertainment Earth has plenty of it!

Right as the calendar changed to 2022 the LEGO dropped new sets and figures inspired by the characters that fans know and love.

These new sets include: Disney – Beauty and the Beast, Frozen, Princesses Marvel – Miles Morales, Hulk, Spider-Man Star Wars – Stormtroopers, AT-ST

Fans can pre-order these sets now from Entertainment Earth

Disney

DUPLO Disney Princess Belle's Ballroom – $19.99

Disney Princess Frozen Anna's Castle Courtyard – $9.99

Disney Princess Frozen Elsa's Castle Courtyard – $9.99

Disney Aurora Merida & Tiana Enchanted Creations – $69.99

Disney Princess Jasmine and Mulan's Adventure – $39.99

Marvel

Marvel Miles Morales: Spider-Man's Techno Trike – $9.99

Marvel Super Heroes Hulk vs. Rhino Truck Showdown – $19.99

Marvel Super Heroes Spider-Man at Doc Ock's Lab – $29.99

Marvel Spider-Man Webquarters Hangout – $49.99

Marvel Super Heroes Gargantos Showdown? – $29.99

Marvel Super Heroes Iron Man Figure – $39.99

Star Wars

Star Wars Snowtrooper Battle Pack – $19.99

Star Wars The Razor Crest Microfighter – $9.99

Star Wars Hoth AT-ST – $49.99