New Year, New Mini Backpack! Disney, Marvel and Star Wars BoxLunch Exclusives to Smile About

New year, new you, new mini backpack from BoxLunch! If your wardrobe could use a little boost of color, why not bring some Disney, Star Wars, or Marvel magic to your everyday looks with these fantastic BoxLunch exclusive designs from Loungefly, Danielle Nicole and more.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

It’s amazing what a new bag can do to brighten your spirits or add some fun to your personal style and BoxLunch

Below you’ll find some new and popular mini backpacks that are only on sale at BoxLunch. Among these styles are: Marvel’s Eternals Ahsoka Tano Atlantis Monster’s Inc. Winnie the Pooh And more!

All of these bags are available now and several styles are on sale too! Links to individual items can be found below.

Danielle Nicole

Her Universe/Our Universe