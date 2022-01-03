“Mrs. Doubtfire” To Go On Hiatus Amid Rising Omicron Cases

Following rising cases of the Omicron variant, the theatrical presentation of the new musical Mrs. Doubtfire will go on hiatus starting on January 10th, according to Deadline.

What’s Happening:

Mrs. Doubtfire, a musical adaptation of the iconic film of the same name starring Robin Williams, is the latest stage show to go on hiatus due to rising cases of the Omicron variant, set to close on January 10th.

a musical adaptation of the iconic film of the same name starring Robin Williams, is the latest stage show to go on hiatus due to rising cases of the Omicron variant, set to close on January 10th. Producers of the show say that the show will return to the Stephen Sondheim theater on March 14th.

Producers are also thinking long-term with the hiatus of the show, suggesting that this hiatus could prevent a premature end to its Broadway run, with producer Kevin McCollum adding that the break affords an extended run that will begin when the show returns in March.

Mrs. Doubtfire, a musical adaptation of the original film was written for the stage by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell and music and lyrics by Wayne Kirkpatrick and Karey Kirkpatrick. The show debuted in 2020 and played just three preview performances that spring before Broadway went dark amid the pandemic shutdown.The show stars Beetlejuice’s Rob Mclure and is directed by Jerry Zaks.

