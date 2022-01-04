“The Book of Boba Fett” Featurette is Now Available Showcasing Ming-Na Wen’s Role of a Lifetime as Fennec Shand

Watch Ming-Na Wen, as she reflects on her role of a lifetime as Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+, in a new featurette where she explains how meaningful the character is to her.

In the new featurette, Ming-Na’s Dream Role, Robert Rodriguez and Temuera Morrison discuss working with Ming-Na and her invaluable influence as Fennec Shand in The Book of Boba Fett. The featurette is now available to watch on YouTube

, a thrilling , finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate. The Book of Boba Fett stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.

