Popular NECA “Golden Girls” Action Figures Coming Soon to Entertainment Earth

Longtime fans of The Golden Girls have likely amassed some collectibles inspired by Blanche, Dorothy, Rose and Sophia—perhaps even these action figure dolls from NECA! While the figures themselves aren’t new, they are coming soon to Entertainment Earth and can be pre-ordered now.

memorabilia. And now you’ve added the four ladies to your display in the form of action figures. NECA has been delighting fans with these fully articulated 8-inch figures that were inspired by the lovely ladies of The Golden Girls , and now they are making their way to Entertainment Earth.

, and now they are making their way to Entertainment Earth. The series of figures includes: Blanche Dorothy Rose Sophia

Each is dressed in one of her signature outfits and Sophia comes with two accessories: a plate of cheesecake and her hand held purse that looks like a woven basket.

Additionally, Sophia measures about 6-inches tall to indicate the vast height differences between her and the other ladies.

All four action figures are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Golden Girls Blanche Devereaux 8-Inch Clothed Action Figure – $37.99

Golden Girls Dorothy Zbornak 8-Inch Clothed Action Figure – $37.99

Golden Girls Rose Nylund 8-Inch Clothed Action Figure – $37.99

Golden Girls Sophia Petrillo 8-Inch Clothed Action Figure – $37.99