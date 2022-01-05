Hasbro Pulse to Release Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Series 1

To celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the 2002 Hasbro debut release, Marvel Legends proudly presents the 20th Anniversary Series 1, featuring Captain America, Iron Man, and the Hulk!
What’s Happening:
- The first three Hasbro Marvel Legends 20th Anniversary Series 1 figures feature Captain America, Iron Man and The Incredible Hulk.
- Marvel Legends Series, fan favorite Marvel Comic Universe and Marvel Cinematic Universe characters are designed with premium detail and articulation for posing and display in collections. From figures to vehicles to premium roleplay items, the Marvel Legends Series offers elite character-inspired products for Marvel fans and collectors. Additional figures each sold separately.
- The figures are available now for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse’s Website The Captain America Figure will ship on approximately April 1, 2022, and the Iron Man and Incredible Hulk figures will ship on approximately May 1, 2022.
- The Captain America and Iron Man figures retail at $31.99.
- The Incredible Hulk figure retails at $43.99.