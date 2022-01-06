Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Added to Hulu Live TV

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can now enjoy a new option as the streaming service has added the Oprah Winfrey Network, or OWN, to its lineup, according to Variety.
- OWN is now available on Hulu Live as a result of a new deal between Disney and Discovery.
- Hulu subscribers now also get on-demand access to OWN’s library content, including hits like Ready to Love and Love & Marriage: Huntsville.
- The network will also be premiering two new series this week: Ladies Who List: Atlanta premiering January 7th and The Kings of Napa premiering January 11th.
- This isn’t the first collaboration between Hulu and OWN as the network announced last year that it will work with Onyx Collective on Hulu for a docuseries titled The Hair Tales, which is set to premiere this year.
- Additional Discovery networks are available via Hulu’s entertainment add-on package (an extra $7.99/month) including:
- America Heroes Channel
- Cooking Channel
- Destination America
- Discovery Life
- Discovery Family
- Magnolia Network
- Science Channel
What they’re saying:
- Tina Perry, president of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network: “We are excited to partner with Hulu on this opportunity to connect with new audiences and expand viewership for our hit OWN programming across multiple platforms.”