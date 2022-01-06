Oprah Winfrey’s OWN Added to Hulu Live TV

Hulu + Live TV subscribers can now enjoy a new option as the streaming service has added the Oprah Winfrey Network, or OWN, to its lineup, according to Variety.

OWN is now available on Hulu Live as a result of a new deal between Disney and Discovery.

Hulu subscribers now also get on-demand access to OWN’s library content, including hits like Ready to Love and Love & Marriage: Huntsville .

and . The network will also be premiering two new series this week: Ladies Who List: Atlanta premiering January 7th and The Kings of Napa premiering January 11th.

premiering January 7th and premiering January 11th. This isn’t the first collaboration between Hulu and OWN as the network announced last year that it will work with Onyx Collective on Hulu for a docuseries titled The Hair Tales , which is set to premiere this year.

, which is set to premiere this year. Additional Discovery networks are available via Hulu’s entertainment add-on package (an extra $7.99/month) including: America Heroes Channel Cooking Channel Destination America Discovery Life Discovery Family Magnolia Network Science Channel



