Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure No Longer Using Virtual Queue, Effective Jan. 10

Getting to adventure through the landmark kitchen of Gusteau’s aboard Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure will be a lot easier starting on January 10th, when the Virtual Queue system on the attraction will be suspended.

What’s Happening:

EPCOT

Guests who did not acquire a virtual queue were not able to experience Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure.

Beginning January 10th, virtual queue will be suspended at the attraction and similar to Star Wars Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Guests will still have the ability to purchase Immediate Lightning Lane access and use the Lightning Lane queue at the attraction.

The January 10th date means that Virtual Queue will still be in place through the Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend, an event that sees high levels of attendance at the parks of the Florida resort, rivaling some holidays.

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is an expansion of the France Pavilion at EPCOT. The attraction does not feature a height requirement, and guests of all ages are welcome to enjoy. Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is based on the hit 2007 Pixar Animation Studios film Ratatouille and is a clone of an existing attraction called Ratatouille: L’Aventure Totalement Toquée de Rémy in Walt Disney Studios Park at the Disneyland La Crêperie de Paris