D23 Honors Disney Legend Dave Smith as He Receives Main Street Window at Disneyland

D23: The Official Disney Fan Club and the Walt Disney Archives have announced a new event that will celebrate the life and legacy of Disney Legend Dave Smith, as he posthumously receives a window on Main Street, U.S.A.

What’s Happening:

Disney Legend Dave Smith, the original director of the Walt Disney Archives, will be receiving a window on Main Street U.S.A. at Disneyland

To commemorate the big day, D23 Gold Members are invited to one of two special presentations in the Main Street, U.S.A. Opera House. At the event, you’ll hear memories from some of those who knew Dave well, including Becky Cline, current director of the Walt Disney Archives, sharing stories and fond memories of Dave and celebrating his legacy.

Guests will also receive a commemorative gift upon departure.

This event takes place inside Disneyland Park during normal operating hours. Disneyland Park admission and park reservations are not included, but are required to attend. Tickets to the event itself are complimentary for D23 Gold Members.

The D23 event does not include admission to the private window ceremony taking place earlier in the day.

Tickets will go on sale on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 10 a.m. PST.

For more information and to get tickets to the event, visit the official D23 website