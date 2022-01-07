The Memoir Agency and Creative City Project Present “Dragons & Fairies” January 28 – March 6 at Harry P. Leu Gardens

The Memoir Agency and Creative City Project have announced their newest immersive, theatrical adventure opening in the New Year: Dragons & Fairies running at Harry P. Leu Gardens from January 28th through March 6th, 2022.

What’s Happening:

is a moving story centering around an adolescent fairy and her dragon friend unfold as live actors in beautiful costumes take audiences on a 3/4 mile theatrical journey. Along the way, large-scale lighting installations, lots of surprises and nine animatronic dragons await. Presented by Orlando Health Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children and Winnie Palmer Hospital for Women and Babies and the creators of Dazzling Nights , Down the Rabbit Hole and the annual IMMERSE festival in Orlando comes another fantastical, family-friendly journey that will inspire audiences with wonder, awe, friendship and adventure.

Tickets are $22 per person on Wednesday and Thursday and $25 per person Friday, Saturday and Sunday. You can purchase tickets at www.dragonsorlando.com

