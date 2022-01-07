“Poster Art of the Disney Parks, Second Edition” Coming in September

by | Jan 7, 2022 4:43 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

10 years after “Poster Art of the Disney Parks” hit shelves, a second edition of the popular book is now available for pre-order.

  • An expanded and updated second edition of the stunning collection of posters from Disney theme parks around the world! This new book features nearly 100 new posters and concept art pieces and a lively narrative about their behind-the-scenes development.
  • Anyone who has ever walked through the gates at a Disney park knows that there is a magical experience waiting to be had on the other side.
  • All of the telltale signs are there:
    • The sound of joyful music pipes across the promenade
    • The smells of popcorn and cookies waft through the air
    • And the colorful attraction posters depict all the wonderful rides and shows created for guests by the Imagineers
  • Poster Art of the Disney Parks, Second Edition is a tribute to those posters.
  • Disney attraction posters have been an important means of communication since Disneyland began displaying them in 1956.
  • Not only are they eye-catching pieces of artwork that adorn the parks with flair and style, they are also displayed to build excitement and disseminate information about the newest additions to the Disney landscape.
  • As evidenced by the evolution of the attraction posters, art styles and design techniques have certainly changed over the years. These characteristics also differ from continent to continent.
  • Posters from EPCOT, Tokyo Disneyland, Disneyland Paris, Hong Kong Disneyland, and Shanghai Disneyland and exhibit the nuances in presentation that give each park’s pantheon of posters its signature look.
  • While artistic interpretations and color palettes may vary from park to park and from year to year, the spirit of Disney storytelling is a constant that ties them all together.
  • This expanded and updated second edition is a must-have for anyone who loves the original book, for Disney collectors, and for students of the arts. Inside you’ll find:
    • An incredible collection of original attraction posters from Shanghai Disneyland
    • The extensive and graphically bold collection of EPCOT posters first unveiled at D23 Expo 2019
    • Posters featuring attractions and lands inspired by storytelling from Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel
    • A variety of vibrant voices quoted throughout the book, with interesting insights about the development of the posters over the years and the interconnection among art, typography, and graphic design–Disney style.
  • The original “Poster Art of the Disney Parks” was released in 2012. You can order it from shopDisney now for $39.95.
  • “Poster Art of the Disney Parks, Second Edition” is available for pre-order for $45 now.
 
 
