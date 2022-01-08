SeaWorld San Diego Rescues Sea Lion Found on Local Highway

In a heartwarming story reported by The San Diego Union-Tribute, a sea lion that somehow made it from the ocean to a highway interchange was rescued yesterday morning by the folks at SeaWorld San Diego.

What’s Happening:

A SeaWorld spokesperson noted that “this specific sea lion has been rescued by SeaWorld’s Rescue team before and has a track record of wandering into odd places.”

The animal has previously shown up in other spots somewhat removed from its natural habitat, including near the San Diego International Airport and the Navy Base in Point Loma, though none quite as far from the water as where it was found Friday.

Traffic slowed while passers-by helped the animal cross to the center divide on SR-94, east of where the highway crosses over Home Avenue, according to CHP’s online logs and CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt.

What They’re Saying: