Disneyland Resort “Play in the Park” Collection Arrives on shopDisney

Is there anything more fun than enjoying a day of play at the Disneyland Resort? How about shopping new merchandise that celebrates the “Play in the Park” messaging? Available now on shopDisney is the latest collection of Disneyland inspired items that are cute and comfy.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort fans can add to merchandise collection with a variety of new clothing and home essentials themed to the Happiest Place on Earth.

Available now on shopDisney the series features Mickey Mouse’s smiling face surrounded by park icons for Disneyland and Disney California Adventure

The Collection includes: Hoodie T-Shirts Toothpick Holder Fleece Throw Coffee Mug

This playful series makes a perfect addition to your Disney collection or serves a great gift for the Disney fan in your life. Links to individual items can be found below.

Disneyland ''Play in the Park'' Zip Hoodie for Adults

Mickey Mouse ''Play in the Park'' T-Shirt for Adults – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse ''Play in the Park'' Ringer T-Shirt for Women – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Toothpick Holder – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse and Friends Throw – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse and Friends ''You Are Here'' Mug – Disneyland