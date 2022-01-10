Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff Figure Set, Hasbro Marvel Toys Available for Pre-Order on Entertainment Earth

Happy New Year Disney collectors! Several of our favorite brands—Hasbro, Loungefly, LEGO—are welcoming 2022 with an assortment of merchandise inspired by Disney, Marvel and Star Wars. These new reveals are available now or for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and are great for starting your year the Disney way.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

New year means new Disney merchandise and Entertainment Earth

Whether fans are anxious for action figures or just want to practice some mystic arts spells, fans will love the new Spider-Man, Doctor Strange, and Wanda Maximoff merchandise.

Links to individual items can be found below.

Titan Hero

While we don’t have pictures yet, here are more Titan Hero figures that are available for pre-order. Dastardly villains Green Goblin and Venom are up to no good! Can Spider-Man save the day? Bring home these 12-figures that will provide endless hours of entertainment for the youngest fans. Ages 4 and up.

Bend and Flex Missions

Spider-Man Bend and Flex Space Mission Flex-Jet Figure – $30.99

Toys and Games

Additionally, Marvel fans will want to check out this blaster toy that lets you rip the cord to launch magic spells into battle.