Marvel Fans Can Once Again Vote for the Final Member of the Next X-Men

by | Jan 10, 2022 1:14 PM Pacific Time

Marvel is looking to the fans to help select the newest X-Men team once again! Following the success of last year’s X-Men election, the second annual event to choose the newest protectors of Krakoa will run from January 10 at 9:00am EST until 11:59pm EST on Thursday, January 13.

  • Marvel fans can voe in the second annual X-Men election at marvel.com/xmenvote.
  • In 2021, True Believers everywhere voted in the first-ever X-Men election. They shaped X-Men history by choosing Polaris to star in Gerry Duggan and Pepe Larraz’s “X-Men.”
  • Throughout the election, fans campaigned for their favorite candidates resulting in “X-MEN VOTE” trending worldwide on Twitter and ultimately changed the future of all mutantkind!
  • Several nominations have been accepted to determine the final member of one of the most iconic teams in the Marvel Universe. Now, the last member of this new X-Men team is in YOUR hands! Each person can only cast one vote, so read about each nominee below and make your decision carefully!

  • X-Men Ballot Nominations:
    • Armor: Hisako Ichiki can create a powerful psionic force field around herself, giving her superhuman strength and durability. She planted the first Krakoan flower on Mars, and as a member of the New Mutants aided her brethren across the globe.
    • Avalanche: A long-standing member of the Brotherhood, Dominikos Petrakis used his seismokinetic powers against the X-Men. Though he was killed by the Red Skull, he was one of countless mutants to be resurrected on Krakoa, where he became an agent of S.W.O.R.D.
    • Bling!: A former member of Gambit’s Chevaliers squad at the Xavier school, Bling! has more recently teamed up with Psylocke and her team to defend Krakoa despite still questioning the new mutant nation’s motives. She possesses a diamond-hard body, superhuman strength and the ability to fire crystalline projectiles.
    • Firestar: Angelica Jones is a veteran super hero, boasting former memberships in the Avengers, New Warriors, Young Allies, and the X-Men themselves – in addition to being one of Spider-Man’s most amazing friends. Despite her codename, her powers are microwave-based, allowing her to ignite, melt, or otherwise superheat whatever she targets. She has yet to claim Krakoan citizenship…
    • Gentle: The first X-Man to hail from the nation of Wakanda, Nezhno Abidemi now calls Krakoa his home. His mutant power allows him to exponentially increase his musculature, giving him almost limitless strength and invulnerability.
    • Gorgon: Like the mythical creature of his namesake, Tomi Shishido’s gaze can turn anyone who meets it into stone. Although he possesses many other superpowers, Gorgon’s proficiency with swords is his greatest strength. Due to his skill with a blade, he was able to turn the tide at a crucial moment during the Contest of Swords in Otherworld. Unfortunately, he died doing so and came back… different.
    • Micromax: A British mutant, Scott Wright has served as an agent of various agencies of the Crown including MI13 and F.I.6. In the past, he was also briefly a member of Excalibur – and controversially O*N*E* – when he came into conflict with many of his fellow mutants.
    • Penance: Monet St. Croix touts herself as a near-perfect mutant specimen, with a wide range of powers and talents. Also, though she once considered it a burden, Monet is now capable of shifting to and from her deadly Penance form at will. She currently is the co-CXO of X-Corp.
    • Siryn: The daughter of lauded X-Man Banshee, Theresa Cassidy made a name for herself as a member of X-Factor, making use of the same sonic powers as her father. The current X-Factor team was finally able to free her from the influence of the divine being known as Morrigan, to whom she’d sacrificed to save a fellow mutant.
    • Surge: One of the most powerful electrokinetics on Krakoa, Noriko Ashida can produce devastating blasts of lightning and move at incredible speeds. She’s poised to team-up with her fellow New X-Men alums to protect the next generation of mutantdom.
  • Election results, along with the full X-Men team, will be unveiled during the Hellfire Gala in Marvel comics this June.
  • The results will be completely determined by your votes, so share your vote and campaign for your favorite X-Men using #XMenVote and stay tuned to Marvel.com and Marvel’s social channels for regular updates on the Krakoan polls.

Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala 2022 Sweepstakes:

  • Marvel Insiders will also be eligible to enter the Marvel Insider Drawn into X-Men Hellfire Gala 2022 Sweepstakes from 1/18 (12 PM EST) until 1/26 (11:59 PM EST) for a chance to attend the Hellfire Gala itself by being drawn into a Marvel comic book!
  • More information on how to enter will be provided in the coming days.
  • You can sign up to become a Marvel Insider here.
 
 
