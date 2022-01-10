Meet the Real Lucky the Pizza Dog from Marvel Studios’ “Hawkeye”

Marvel Studios have released a new video featuring Jolt, the real dog who played Lucky the Pizza Dog in Hawkeye!

What’s Happening:

Lucky the Pizza Dog was played by Jolt the Golden Retriever, a very good girl!

The video features VFX Supervisor, Greg Steele, talking about how Lucky was a real dog 100% and that they didn’t have a CG stand-in. She was able to pull everything off exactly as the team hoped.

The only element created in CG by the VFX team was giving Jolt her lucky eye. Layers of visual effects are added to create Lucky’s signature wink. Jolt didn’t have to wear any dots or tape on set.

About Hawkeye:

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy.

is an original new series set in post-blip New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton aka Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a 22-year-old skilled archer and his biggest fan, to unravel a criminal conspiracy. The series also features Vera Farmiga, Fra Fee, Tony Dalton, Zahn McClarnon, Brian d’Arcy James and newcomer Alaqua Cox as Maya Lopez.

Hawkeye is helmed by Rhys Thomas (eps 1, 2 & 6) and directing duo Bert and Bertie (eps 3, 4 & 5).

is helmed by Rhys Thomas (eps 1, 2 & 6) and directing duo Bert and Bertie (eps 3, 4 & 5). Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Trinh Tran, Brad Winderbaum, Rhys Thomas and Jonathan Igla.

All episodes of Marvel’s Hawkeye are available to stream now, only on Disney+.