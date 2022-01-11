“black-ish” Season 8 Guest Stars to Include Simone Biles, Daveed Diggs, Vivica A. Fox, Magic Johnson, and More!

ABC has revealed a list of guest stars fans can look forward to on the eighth and final season of black-ish.
What’s Happening:
- The farewell season of black-ish premiered on January 4th and featured guest star, Michelle Obama.
- During the TCA Press Tour, ABC announced that even more celebrity guests will be stopping by to visit the Johnsons.
- Guest stars announced include:
- Andrew Bachelor (KingBach)
- Kent Bazemore
- Simone Biles
- Jeanie Buss
- Daveed Diggs
- Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds
- Vivica A. Fox
- Montrezl Harrell
- Dwight Howard
- Magic Johnson
- DeAndre Jordan
- Malik Monk
- Isaiah Mustafa
- Kendrick Nunn
- Rajon Rondo
- Reid Scott
- Stephen A. Smith
- New episodes of black-ish air Tuesdays at 9:30/8:30c on ABC, including a new episode tonight titled “The Natural,” featuring Reid Scott.
- Black-ish is created by Kenya Barris and produced by ABC Signature, a part of Disney Television Studios.
- ABC also released a new video featuring highlights from the series along with retrospective interviews from the cast.
