Release of Disney+ Original Movie “Sneakerella” Delayed

It appears that the Disney+ Original film, Sneakerella, has seen its release date pushed back from next month to sometime in the future.

What’s Happening:

, an original movie set to debut directly on Disney+, was set to be released on February 18th, 2022. Now, a search of the title reveals a later date, in May of this year. However, a new date has yet to be revealed, but is promised in the coming weeks. Sneakerella is a story set in the avant-garde street-sneaker subculture of New York City, where we are introduced to El (Chosen Jacobs), an aspiring sneaker designer from Queens who works as a stock boy in the shoe store that once belonged to his late mother. El hides his artistic talent from his overburdened stepfather and two mean-spirited step brothers who constantly stomp on any opportunity that comes his way. When El meets Kira King (Lexi Underwood), the fiercely independent daughter of legendary basketball star and sneaker tycoon Darius King, sparks fly as the two bond over their mutual affinity for sneakers. With a little nudge from his best friend and a sprinkle of Fairy Godfather magic, El finds the courage to use his talent to pursue his dream of becoming a 'legit' sneaker designer in the industry.

Stay tuned to LaughingPlace.com for further updates regarding the debut of Sneakerella on Disney+.