Hulu Releases New Trailer and Key Art for Season 2 of “Dollface”

Hulu has released an all-new trailer plus the key art for season 2 of their original series, Dollface.

What’s Happening:

. 10 all-new episodes are coming to the streaming service on February 11th.

Dollface stars Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky.

stars Kat Dennings, Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell and Esther Povitsky. The series was created by Jordan Weiss, who serves as an executive producer alongside showrunner Michelle Nader; Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara for LuckyChap Entertainment; Bryan Unkeless and Scott Morgan for Clubhouse Pictures; Kat Dennings; and Nicole King.

Dollface is produced by ABC

About Dollface Season 2:

Season two follows Jules (Kat Dennings) and her best friends – post pandemic, post heartbreak, heading toward turning thirty. Having successfully reunited with her friends (Brenda Song, Shay Mitchell, and Esther Povitsky), Jules must now balance keeping their group together as the women navigate work, love, and a deeper relationship with each of themselves.